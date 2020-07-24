Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,905,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 744,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 413.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 381,849 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,850,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,372 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $55.63. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

