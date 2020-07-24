Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,074,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.