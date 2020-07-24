Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.43. 41,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,238. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

