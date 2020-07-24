Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $608,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.94. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.82. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $254.06.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.