Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.09. The stock had a trading volume of 165,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,005. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

