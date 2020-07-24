Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 58,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.56. 12,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,252. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.05.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

