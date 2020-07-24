Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,666,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,036 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

