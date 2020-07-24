Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $224,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,643.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

