Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,828,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,805. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

