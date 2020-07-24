Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $6 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 442,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,827,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $130.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

