Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $727,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.39. 28,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

