Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $105.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,936,661.40. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

