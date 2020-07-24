Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

VUG stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,287. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

