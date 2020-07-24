Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Heritage Insurance worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 17,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,612. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $341.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

