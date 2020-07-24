Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 138.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 700.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 239.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.74. 152,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.