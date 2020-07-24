Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 83,796 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,438,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,941,000 after buying an additional 290,030 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $112.87. 129,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

