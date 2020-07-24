Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,291 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000.

ICVT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,706 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

