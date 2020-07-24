Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,542 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,278,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

