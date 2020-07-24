Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,774 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.99. 2,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $170.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.