Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.4% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $307.89. 87,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939,055 shares of company stock worth $283,418,693 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.