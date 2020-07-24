Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 170,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

