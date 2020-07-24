Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,779,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

XMLV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.74. 5,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

