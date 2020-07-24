Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 104 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.30. 418,119 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

