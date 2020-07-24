Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,308,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,712,000 after buying an additional 91,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,552,000 after buying an additional 222,468 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,606,000 after buying an additional 3,616,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 543,259 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after buying an additional 31,735 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.70. 5,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,867. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.

