Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

VEU traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.96. 81,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

