Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.24. 99,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,275. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $149.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.59.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.