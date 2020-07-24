Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 78,918 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,918 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,771,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,584 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,371.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,950,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,469,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 17,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

