Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes $602,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 492.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,272. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

