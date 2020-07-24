Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes $818,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 222,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436,378. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.