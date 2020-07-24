Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 0.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $155,957,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,362,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,832,000 after buying an additional 109,593 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,514,000 after buying an additional 1,643,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,664,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

