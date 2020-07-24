Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,094,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,146. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

