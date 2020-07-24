Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,708. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.