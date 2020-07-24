Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

