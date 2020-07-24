Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,022,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 150,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,443. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

