Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Shares Up 2%

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.60, approximately 6,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 75,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 205,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter.

