Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $8,633.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006187 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001407 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000560 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,420,599 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

