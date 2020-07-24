Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Trading 0.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.45, 247,750 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,838,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky purchased 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 551,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 311,716 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 139,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

