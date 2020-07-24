Stifel Nicolaus Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $17.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.