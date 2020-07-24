STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.75 ($30.06).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €26.61 ($29.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.10). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.78.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.