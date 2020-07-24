Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.97%.
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $936.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.
SYBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
