StormX (STMX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.87 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, StormX has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One StormX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $19.04 million and $2.87 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.23 or 0.05398770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016790 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,213,659,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,079,560,583 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.