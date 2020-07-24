Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Trading Up 0.4%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.52, approximately 7,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,103,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $561.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,271,000 after buying an additional 2,305,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $18,272,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 982,192 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,670,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 729,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 764,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 429,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

