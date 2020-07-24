Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $22.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUM. Longbow Research decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,898. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after purchasing an additional 257,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,400,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after buying an additional 70,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,667 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

