SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STKL. ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $3,840,000.00. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SunOpta by 65.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 110,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in SunOpta by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 689,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

