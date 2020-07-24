SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) PT Raised to $6.00 at Lake Street Capital

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,639,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 417,301 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 689,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.