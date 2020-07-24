SunTrust Banks Cuts First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $12.00

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of First Horizon National stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 167,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.60.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

