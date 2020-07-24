SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

AUTL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 4,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $641.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.13. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,870.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

