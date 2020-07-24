SunTrust Banks Raises Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $155.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.02. 910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,774. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $37,639.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,470 shares of company stock worth $32,702,233. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

