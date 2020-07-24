Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Receives $1.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 978,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 184,572 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,769,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 343,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 50,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.