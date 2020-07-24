Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Releases Earnings Results

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS SRYB remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 131. Surrey Bancorp has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.
Surrey Bancorp Company Profile
