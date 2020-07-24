Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Releases Earnings Results

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS SRYB remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 131. Surrey Bancorp has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

